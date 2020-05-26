Ravalli County outbreak linked to luxury golf club

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/26/20

The Stock Farm Club near Hamilton, a luxury golf club founded by financial executive Charles Schwab and with a course designed by Tom Fazio, has been tied to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in Ravalli County, in which eight club employees tested positive last with seven showing asymptomatic conditions. To date, there are 22 active cases across Montana and 13 in Ravalli County, meaning the eight club employees constitute over 36 and 60 percent of those totals, respectively. According to the Associated Press when the first employee fell ill—with travel outside the country to blame—club officials were quick to react and work in conjunction with county officials in identifying additional cases within their ranks. “County officials have said those seven additional cases involved two men in their 60s, two in their 20s and three between the ages of 10 and 19,” the article reports.