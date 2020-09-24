Red Flag Warning in effect in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – A red flag warning is in effect in the Gallatin Valley until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. This means that crucial fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures.

Strong west winds will spread east across the ear this morning into early this afternoon. Winds will be 35 to 45 mph with gusts mostly up to 65 mph. The lowest humidity will occur across lower elevation grassland areas where vegetation is driest. This could contribute to rapid spread if a fire develops.

We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution during the duration of this red flag warning. Over the years, we have seen first-hand how fast-moving fires can impact the valley during similar weather conditions. Note that open burning that requires a burn permit is currently closed in all county fire districts.

Thank you for your cooperation.