Regional favorite Paige & The People’s Band to rip Friday Afternoon Club

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Welcome to week five of Friday Afternoon Club! FAC is a virtual concert series that accomplishes two things; supporting local artists during quarantine, and getting some live music out to our audience. This week, we proudly present Paige and The People’s Band, a Big Sky fan favorite ever since the dynamic Bozeman group opened for Brandi Carlile at the 2019 Peak to Sky music festival in Town Center. For tomorrow’s performance, frontwoman and Bozeman local, Paige Rasmussen has condensed her band down to four members to better fit the virtual stage.

Friday Afternoon Club wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors; Arts Council of Big Sky, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge, Hammond Property Management and Bozeman Spirits.

Tune in to Explore Big Sky’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Friday April 24 to watch this one of a kind band deliver 90-plus minutes of original songs and classic covers.

We will be providing virtual tip jar information during the show. If you’re feeling inspired and loving the show, please donate a little money to support these artists!