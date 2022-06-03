Resort tax requests considered at upcoming meetings 

EBS STAFF

GRAPHIC BY ME BROWN

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Resort Area District board will consider more than $8.7 million in resort tax request funding starting June 6.

As of the end of March, the district has collected more than $15.4 million, some of which will fund the district’s budget and a reserve allocation as well as community funding requests.

The district remits a 4 percent tax within its Big Sky boundary. One percent is collected for designated infrastructure projects in Big Sky and the other 3 percent funds interlocal agreements with government entities such as the sheriff’s office and the fire department as well as projects and budgets of local organizations.

The board will review this year’s applications and award funding at two public meetings, one on June 6 and the other on June 9. Both meetings are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the BASE community center as well as on Zoom.

Review applications and learn how to submit public comment at resorttax.org.