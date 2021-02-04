Restoring passenger rail in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/4/21

Imagine taking an Amtrak from Billings, Butte or Missoula, to Seattle or Chicago. Although there is passenger rail in the northern portion of the state, making it a possibility along the southern route of Montana is a vision the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is working to bring to life, reports Montana Free Press. Led by Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, the board’s first president, rail advocates are hoping to spark a “railroad revolution.” Success, Strohmaier believes, will depend on getting neighboring states, such as North Dakota and Idaho, on board.