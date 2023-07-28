Rush Hour: Little Coyote Bridge to close for Aug. 2 

Work on pedestrian tunnel to continue through weekend, delays anticipated at Huntley Drive

EBS STAFF

Meadow Village residents, softball players and shortcut-savvy drivers take note: the Little Coyote bridge—beside Big Sky Community Park—will close on Wednesday, Aug. 2, as crews install a pedestrian bridge.

The Little Coyote pedestrian bridge will be delivered and placed on Aug. 2, bringing the project closer to completion. That section of Little Coyote Road is expected to reopen on Aug. 3.

Site of the new bridge to be installed near Big Sky Community Park. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Construction will continue, but the bridge will likely be the first project completed among the slate of upgrades scheduled in Big Sky for summer 2023 and funded by a federal TIGER grant.

Other projects continue

Work will continue through this weekend—July 29 and 30—on the pedestrian tunnel under Montana Highway 64 (Lone Mountain Trail) near the junction with Little Coyote Road.

Starting next week, crews will begin widening Highway 64 at Huntley Drive. That project will add a left-turn lane into Huntley Drive for safety and constant traffic flow. Drivers can expect single-lane closures and flaggers while this work is conducted.

Construction is also progressing on a shared-use path between Big Pine Drive and Andesite Road—the path will improve safety for bikers and pedestrians traveling between Town Center and Hidden Village.

“Drivers can expect minimal traffic impacts and occasional flaggers while equipment is unloaded. Shoulder closures with flaggers will begin later [next] week to accommodate concrete trucks,” according to a project email from Montana Department of Transportation.

The shared-use path will keep pedestrian and bike traffic off the highway. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Anyone can sign up for weekly text updates by texting MT64PROJECT to 41411.

Questions and comments can be emailed to Kristine Fife, public relations representative for the project. The MDT’s project hotline can also be reached at 406-207-4484, during regular business hours.

Weekly construction updates will be posted on the project website.