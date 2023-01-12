SAR crews rescue injured snowmobiler near West Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

A snowmobiler who suffered a shoulder injury near West Yellowstone was rescued on Jan. 11 by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from the injured rider’s partner around 2 p.m. requesting assistance. The caller reported that the rider’s snowmobile had struck a tree off-trail near Junction 17, injuring the rider’s shoulder.

SAR, Yellowstone National Park and Hebgen Basin Fire Department volunteers located the group and determined that the rider’s injuries were more severe than anticipated. The snowmobiler was transported via a specialized snow ambulance to West Yellowstone for further medical treatment.

The release did not state any further details on the rider’s injuries or identity.