Scenes from the Yellowstone River Float

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/22/21

If you find yourself along the shore of the Yellowstone River on the second weekend of July, you may, among the serene sounds of wildlife, hear the cry of hundreds of revelers partaking in the infamous Boat Float. The event was once a protest against he Yellowtail Dam, and today has been taking place for five decades. Bozeman Daily Chronicle photographers Sam Wilson and Rachel Leathe capture the colorful and quirky scenes of the float in this photo gallery.