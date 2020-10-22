See Yellowstone by shuttle?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/22/20

Yellowstone National Park’s future may involve a shuttle system that would shuttle visitors to designated stops around the park’s 251 miles of paved road. The National Park Service in partnership with the Department of Transportation Volpe National Transportation Systems Center, is conducting two transportation initiatives. The first is an Automated Shuttle Pilot, which would test a low-speed, automated shuttle that would serve the campground, visitor services and adjoining visitor lodging area. The second is a Transit Feasibility Study which would analyze the opportunity of shuttles in the Old Faithful and Canyon Village areas. The park expects the study will conclude in 2022.

“Yellowstone and the NPS are proactively engaging with emerging transportation technologies by looking for ways to test, pilot and learn from these capabilities,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue exploring possible ways to reduce congestion and to improve visitor experience and access in heavily travelled areas of the park.”