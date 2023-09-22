Connect with us

Local News

Semi-truck catches fire in the Gallatin Canyon 

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Big Sky Fire Department responded to a 6:40 a.m. call to manage a burning truck. COURTESY OF BSFD

EBS STAFF 

Drivers passed a burning semi-truck cab this morning near mile marker 52 on U.S. Highway 191 just north of Big Sky.  

COURTESY OF BSFD

First responders were dispatched at 6:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Big Sky Fire Department. There were no injuries related to the incident.  

“Crews rapidly attacked the semi and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the trailer. The semi-cab was a complete loss and the cause is undetermined at this time,” the release stated.  

Traffic continued to move slowly past the burning truck in the early morning, but many drivers still experienced delays as the fire was managed, according to reports from various drivers.

BSFD thanked mutual aid partners from Yellowstone Mountain Club Fire and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Jack Reaney is the Associate Editor for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

september, 2023

Filter Events

22sep7:00 pm10:00 pmLPHS Football vs. Seeley Swan High School7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Lone Peak High SchoolEvent Type :Sports

23sep12:00 pm4:00 pmLPHS Soccer vs. Lockwood High School12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Lone Peak High School

23sep5:00 pm8:00 pmLPHS Volleyball vs. Gardiner5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Lone Peak High School

24sepAll DayHistory & Geology of the Taylor Fork(All Day: sunday) Event Type :EducationEvent City:Big Sky

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X