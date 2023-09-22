Semi-truck catches fire in the Gallatin Canyon 

EBS STAFF

Drivers passed a burning semi-truck cab this morning near mile marker 52 on U.S. Highway 191 just north of Big Sky.

COURTESY OF BSFD

First responders were dispatched at 6:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Big Sky Fire Department. There were no injuries related to the incident.

“Crews rapidly attacked the semi and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the trailer. The semi-cab was a complete loss and the cause is undetermined at this time,” the release stated.

Traffic continued to move slowly past the burning truck in the early morning, but many drivers still experienced delays as the fire was managed, according to reports from various drivers.

BSFD thanked mutual aid partners from Yellowstone Mountain Club Fire and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.