Sen. Daines secures funds for Whitehall meat processing operation

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/20/20

Sen. Steve Daines secured $26,250 for the Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Area Inc. to research the feasibility of a meat processing operation in Whitehall. The funding comes from the Economic Development Administration and the company that received it is located in Butte. “This critical funding assesses the need for a meat processing operation in Whitehall and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the folks of Silver Bow County,” Daines said in a July 17 press release.