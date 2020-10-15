Senate candidates dish out $118M in race

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/15/20

Spending for the Montana Senate race has reached record highs and is expected to continue to climb in the final weeks of the election as Republicans and Democrats vie for control over the chamber. Incumbent Steve Daines and Gov. Steve Bullock have spent between them more than $118 million on their campaigns, more than any other in the state’s history. By contrast, Montana’s politicians are spending nearly 10 times more per voter than Colorado’s Senatorial candidates. Due to Daines’s and Bullock’s significant experience in Montana government, campaign experts are likening the race to that of two incumbents running against each other.