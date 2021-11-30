Sheriff’s Office enlists community in search for truck involved in Big Sky hit-and-run

A 2015 Chevy Silverado hit a pedestrian outside The Broken Spoke on Oct. 31 before taking off on Ousel Falls Road, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports. The pedestrian was injured and went to Big Sky Medical Center before heading to the sheriff’s office.

Security camera footage from the Big Sky Fire Department confirmed to law enforcement that the truck struck the woman. The sheriff’s office is now searching for the owner of the vehicle that hit her.

“We’ve been working diligently with some of the businesses and patrons and people in the area trying to identify that vehicle, because we’d like to be able to speak with the driver to find out what happened that night,” said Sgt. Daniel Haydon to the Chronicle. The woman who was hit is fully recovering from the injuries.

To report a vehicle that may be the same 2015 Chevy Silverado, call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2100 and reference case GI21-02248 or the hit and run near the Broken Spoke on Halloween.