Sheriff’s Search and Rescue looking for Bozeman man

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WEST YELLOWSTONE – Searchers from Sheriff’s SAR have been looking for 69 year old David Cole of Bozeman since Saturday evening. He was last reported in the area of Tepee Creek,10 miles north of West Yellowstone. Searchers found his vehicle stuck and running on the Tepee Cr. Road. Cole could be wearing a blue/black plaid shirt and jeans and suffers from dementia. Saturday night volunteers searched the area on foot and ATVs. Helicopters from Life Flight Network and Two Bear Air from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office also worked until early in Sunday morning. Sunday 4 dog teams were in the area with foot searchers standing by. It is possible that Mr. Cole could have abandoned his car and walked out to the highway and was given a ride. Anyone with information can contact the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600.