Ski photos yield more luck on dating apps

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/19/21

Dating apps have made an unexpected surge during the pandemic—the dating app Tinder saw 3 billion “swipes” in a single day back in late March, the most ever recorded since the app’s creation. A recent study gathered data from these swipes to determine what photos yield the most “right swipes”—meaning a positive connection. Among some more obvious conclusions—women swipe more on men when they have photos that include a dog—the study also revealed that men, apparently, will swipe right 729 out of 1,000 times if a woman has a photo of her skiing on her profile, as reported by SnowBrains. Oddly enough, diving came in as a close second.