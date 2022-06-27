Skier rescued on the Great One couloir

FROM THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BOZEMAN — On June 26, 2022 at 12:55pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured skier on the Great One couloir in the Bridger Range. As a group of skiers made their way down the slope, one hit a hard, icy, patch of snow. The skier lost control and fell about 100ft down the slope and was eventually stopped by another member of the party. The individual sustained injuries to their head, neck, hands and legs.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section and Heli Team responded to the area, along with American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridger Canyon Fire Department. With coordinates from the 911 call, the Heli Team flew a short haul team to the area, while a ground team made their way to the patient from the Fairy Lake Trailhead. The patient was short hauled to the awaiting ambulance, where they were ultimately taken to Bozeman Health for further evaluation. Ground teams made contact with the other parties to ensure the person who helped stop the initial patient was ok. After a patient evaluation, the teams walked the remaining group back to the trailhead and provided transportation to their vehicles.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating in the mountains to always travel in groups, in case someone is injured. It is also a good idea to have plenty of food, water, communication devices, and medical supplies in case of an emergency. If you are skiing during this time of year, be prepared to have changing snow conditions in different areas on the mountain.