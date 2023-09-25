Connect with us

Skyline bus schedule changes for shoulder season 

Skyline bus picks up passengers at Big Sky Resort. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

EBS STAFF

The Skyline Bus, a bus system connecting Bozeman to Big Sky, has adjusted its schedule for the shoulder season between Sept. 25 to Nov. 19. The seven-days-a-week service will revert to service twice daily, with one bus in the morning and one in the afternoon. 

The change comes as the seasonal work force reduces–in the summer season, nine daily buses run between Big Sky and Bozeman. Riders can view the schedule here

