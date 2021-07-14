Smith River discourages floating

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/14/21

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced this week that they are discouraging floating on the Smith River due to safety concerns and low flows. The portion of the Smith River from the confluence of the North and South forks to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls remains closed to all fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight because of low flows and high water temperatures. The gauge at Eagle Creek is measuring 55 cubic feet per second and well below what is recommended for floating. Additionally, the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek due to the Ellis Fire, which had grown to nearly 900 acres Sunday.