Soccer: Big Horns boys fall in state semi; celebrate four successful years 

Coach Tony Coppola reflects on a new level of achievement for Lone Peak soccer

By Jack Reaney ASSOCIATE EDITOR

The Lone Peak High School Big Horns soccer team reached the state semifinal for the first time in program history.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Big Horns faced off against the Whitefish High School Bulldogs in Whitefish. The Bulldogs won, 5-0, and will face Billings Central Catholic High School in the state championship on Oct. 28.

Lone Peak head coach Tony Coppola described the game in an email to EBS, calling it a tough loss to wrap up the season.

“The field conditions were wet, the boys were nervous and in the end we just didn’t get the job done,” Coppola wrote. “The boys showed grit and the seniors lead the team with a never-give-up attitude (even when it was 5-0) but to be completely honest, Whitefish dominated most of the game with size, speed, precision passing and a couple of spectacular goals. I know that [our] team was super stoked to be in the final four, but it just wasn’t in the cards for the boys that day.

“Good luck to Whitefish and Billings Central in the state finals this weekend,” Coppola added.

He said he won’t dwell on the disappointing outcome.

“Let’s talk about the fact that the team in just four short years has been in the playoffs all four seasons, have won two playoff games and this season made it to the state semifinals,” Coppola noted.

He pointed out that a Montana Class A state semifinalist trophy will be added to Lone Peak’s trophy case.

“And to add to that, the only two losses we had this season came to the two teams who are playing for the Class A state title game in Billings this weekend. Posting a 9-2-3 record and netting 50 goals this season are also things to celebrate,” Coppola wrote. “The team had great chemistry all season and with 16 returners and a decent sized freshmen class, the future looks very bright.”

Coppola and assistant coach Jeremy Harder thanked the Big Sky community and school district for their support throughout the fall season.

“But most importantly, and with gratitude to the Bighorn players and their families, thank you for allowing us to work with your sons and supporting and believing in the process that culminated into a historic season. Job well done gents!”