Soccer: Seniors honored between games as Big Horns tie Lockwood Lions 

By Jack Reaney ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Lone Peak High School hosted varsity soccer games against Lockwood High School on Saturday, Sept. 23, honoring seniors between games. The current seniors are the first players to have played all four years since the start of the Big Horn soccer program, and coaches from both teams expressed gratitude for their work building the program.

The Big Horn boys played at noon, beginning with a scoreless first half. Junior Cam Pecunies shot square off the crossbar and senior captain Beckett Johnson ripped an open shot straight at Lockwood’s keeper, but the Lions scored first, finding the top-left corner three minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, the Lions nearly scored again but missed just wide. The Big Horns moved downfield, and junior Finn McRae passed across the box—nobody could get a foot on it.

In a game highlighted by missed opportunities and frustration, the Big Horns failed to finish numerous corner kicks and crosses. Perhaps from both sides, tense banter on the field and sidelines was extensive and the game was unusually physical.

Senior captain Cash Beattie said he was baffled by the game, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

“You know, it’s good to see everyone out here,” he said about the senior day ceremony. “Appreciate them all. But we just didn’t execute today. Yeah, it needs to be better than that. We should not have played like that, we didn’t play our game.”

Shortly after McRae’s unfinished cross, the Lions committed a penalty in the box. Beckett Johnson lined up for the penalty kick.

Johnson steps up to his penalty kick. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

The Lion keeper dove right into Johnson’s shot. After the game, Johnson took partial blame for the tie, clearly disappointed by the missed P.K.

“I mean, it’s a bummer that we lost,” Johnson said, although the game ended in a tie. “I feel like we’ve gotta come back stronger for the rest of the season. Look at this as a bottom, but we can only go up from here. We just gotta keep playing our game.”

Two minutes after Johnson’s unsuccessful P.K., the Lions handed the Big Horns another opportunity. This time, Beattie lined up for the P.K. and buried it in the bottom right corner.

The Big Horns had a few close opportunities in the remaining 30 minutes. Sophomore Brady Johnson ripped a shot just north of the crossbar, and junior Arlo Hurlbut stole a loose ball from Lockwood’s ranging keeper but missed the empty net. Late in the second half, freshman keeper Miles Romney made a diving, one-armed save to potentially keep the Big Horns out of the loss column.

Brady Johnson pressured the keeper on a breakaway but could not get a clear shot. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Head coach Tony Coppola said that when the Big Horns beat Lockwood on the road, 1-0, his team didn’t play the game they are capable of. He expected better on Saturday, but it happened again. The Big Horns will need to work on finishing and consistently playing their own style of soccer.

“I did see some good movement there for a bit, and then we kind of fell back on that boot-ball again,” he said.

The Big Horns returned from Billings on Friday night around midnight. On Saturday’s quick turnaround, Beattie said “stiff legs” might not have helped. More importantly, they didn’t play their game.

“If we just do our thing the rest of the season, we’ll be fine,” Beattie said. The Big Horns are firmly in the playoff race, but the tie pushed them out of second place.

“Third place, we’ll take it,” Coppola said. But they’d much rather finish in the top two.

On playoffs, Beattie said, “We’re not scared of who we’re gonna play, we just want to keep playing. Whoever it is, we’ll be there.”

The Big Horns will host Laurel High School for homecoming on Sept. 28. In the teams’ last matchup, the Big Horns played their game, and Coppola looks forward to seeing the same on Thursday.

Girls stick with a tough Lockwood team

Eighth-grader Lola Morris on a breakaway in the first half of Saturday’s game. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

The Big Horn girls played second, in a back-and-forth game with similar physicality. The Big Horns jumped ahead early when senior captain Astrid McGuire broke through for a goal. Two minutes later, however, Lockwood standout freshman Meadow Mahlmeister answered to tie the score.

In the 24th minute, the Lions capitalized on the aftermath of a corner kick and took a 2-1 lead. And just before halftime, Lone Peak sophomore Harper Morris tied the contest at two goals apiece.

The Lions scored first after halftime, but the Big Horns were awarded a penalty kick and McGuire made it count. The game was tied early in the second half, 3-3. The Lions nearly scored their fourth goal with twenty minutes remaining, but Big Horn defender Hana Mittelstaedt used her head on the goal line. The game ended in a tie.

McGuire told EBS she sees Lockwood and Lone Peak as a pretty even match. Last game, at Lockwood, the game was mostly tied until a late goal gave the Lions a victory.

Push-offs were aplenty on Saturday. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Offensively, McGuire credited her Big Horn teammates for her pair of goals. She added that the young team is working on composure, focus and discipline, and the young players are doing really well.

The playoff picture isn’t clear for the Big Horns, but head coach Kim Dickerson emphasized that every game counts.

“It’s anybody’s game right now,” Dickerson said. “Every week matters going forward, because I believe a couple of other teams are in the same boat we are… These next couple games are crucial.”

“We definitely need some wins, the ties are kinda tough,” McGuire said. “But yeah, if we keep playing the way we’ve been playing, we have a chance.”

Dickerson said she saw a lot of great things on Saturday, especially the team’s focus on moving the ball and possessing. In the coming games, they’ll need to focus on being first to the ball and getting it off their feet more quickly, she said.

Dickerson added that this program gets better every year, and each team reaches new heights.

“These girls are playing so hard,” she said. “We’re playing in one of the harder divisions in the state, and they keep showing up week after week… They’re staying with it, they’re staying focused, so that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Ten seniors honored between games

Assistant boys coach Jeremy Harder read statements about all ten graduating soccer players, beginning with the girls. They are summarized below:

Astrid McGuire has been playing soccer since age four and will play at Bowdoin College next year. She advised her teammates to take advantage of all upcoming opportunities, as four years of high school soccer goes by fast. She thanked her coaches, especially head coach Kim Dickerson, for building the current program.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Chloe Unger thanked teammates, parents and all her coaches. She remembers playing soccer as a three-year-old, earning baby carrots after scrimmages from her mother. Unger noted that she looks forward to seeing soccer continue to grow in Big Sky. She has valued connecting with younger players and serving as a leader and role model. She hopes to study political science and government in college.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Samantha Ayers didn’t start playing until she was ten, but she joined the inaugural Lone Peak soccer team as a freshman. She is grateful for the community created by the team, which motivated her to return after not playing last season. Her advice to younger players is to have fun and appreciate the amazing growing program.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Student manager Logan Barker received credit for “[knowing] what is needed even before it is actually needed,” Harder said. Assisting both boys and girls teams, Harder said Barker encourages players and helps the coaches keep their calm.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Harder read a statement written by head coach Kim Dickerson:

“Astrid, Chloe and Samantha, four years ago we embarked on a journey that helped start the Lone Peak High School girls soccer program. Being among the first is something pretty special and unique… You have helped create traditions, foster a fun and collaborative environment. These last four years you have shown tremendous commitment and hard work… You each have grown and developed into amazing individuals. It has been an honor to guide you into this journey, and we look forward to what lies ahead for you in the future.”

The boys team will graduate six seniors.

Asher Wikan has been playing since he was four years old. Wikan will never forget winning a play-in game against Billings Central Catholic High School, 1-0, in 2021. He plans to attend trade school to become a motorcycle or dirt bike mechanic, or become a firefighter.

Asher’s brother, Trygve Wikan, began playing soccer as a four-year-old in Seattle. He, like his brother and most other seniors, will remember earning that playoff berth against Billings Central. He plans to work on a fishing boat next summer in Alaska, before pursuing further studies.

Asher (12) and Trygve (14). PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Beckett Johnson has been playing soccer for about 14 years. He will never forget Max Romney’s go-ahead goal in the Billings Central game—he also remembers stopping at Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Subway during a bus ride marked by revelry. Johnson credits the game of soccer with his accountability, perseverance and discipline, and he advised his teammates “to have the strength to lead, and the faith to follow.”

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Colter Smit joined the Big Horns in his sophomore year, and the glorious end to that 2021 season will stick in his memory as well. He plans to further his education and travel after graduating. He looks forward to seeing continued growth of the Lone Peak High School soccer program.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Cash Beattie’s favorite memory was unique: he cherished the program’s first win against Laurel High School, when he showered coach Coppola in Gatorade. Soccer has taught Beattie to work toward goals and be a better teammate.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Mason Dickerson grew up playing soccer and joined the program as a freshman. His favorite memory: Billings Central, including the bus ride home. He plans to attend college for an engineering degree and get his associate’s degree in a trade.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Emotion delayed coach Harder in the delivery of the coaches’ speech to seniors.

“Thank you for four wonderful years, gentlemen. You have been with us since the beginning, and have helped us build this program with determination, humility, lots of laughter and even more love. But most importantly, you have put up with the two of us—we know it has not been easy, so thank you… The program would not be the same without your dedication to the process.

“Namaste, my brothers,” he concluded.