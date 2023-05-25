Softball on deck

Registration open for Big Sky’s Co-ed Softball League

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

It’s almost dinger season.

The Big Sky Co-ed Softball League will toss the first slow pitch of its 23rd season on Monday, June 12 at the Big Sky Community Park. Games will take place at 6 and 7:15 p.m., Monday through Wednesday throughout the summer with the exception of Big Sky’s unofficial All-Star Break from July 3-5. The playoff tournament will take place on the weekend of Aug. 26-27, and the full season schedule is available here.

Registration is open for players for a fee of $15 each, until July 5 to allow new community members to join. Free agents looking to join a team are encouraged to email Recreation Coordinator Steven Reid no later than July 5. All players must be registered before taking the field.

Reid told EBS he’s pleased to see that 14 teams registered this season. In his new role with BSCO, which includes running the league, he said he received good feedback during the pre-season managers meeting and feels confident the season is on the right track.

He foresees a need for umpires, however. The league began one of two umpire training sessions on Tuesday, and he anticipates adding another session later to bring more on board. Each game will require one head umpire, who is paid. Reid is hopeful that more community members—especially those already planning to spectate—will volunteer as field umpires for support.

“If you’re already going to be at the field and want to get trained,” Reid suggested of volunteer umpires.

The league is also looking for volunteers to run the scoreboards. Reid said it’s another great way for fans to stay engaged with the prime-time action.

A deep drive by 25. OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

Madeleine Feher, BSCO director of operations, wrote an email to EBS about the 23rd season of softball.

“The BSCO is excited to offer a summer filled with new pick up sports and activities in the parks and also eager to kick off a new season of softball. Softball is such a part of our local history. It’s wonderful to see it continue to be a summer success,” Feher wrote.

BSCO will host a softball kickoff party with pickup games on June 17 at the Community Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We are thankful for all that the volunteers have done and continue to do to support this league. We’re excited to look ahead at what Steven Reid, BSCO’s new Recreation Coordinator, can bring to the league as well,” Feher added.

Reid, a former teacher in North Carolina and Colorado, once spent his free summers in Big Sky and played for the team sponsored by Country Market. He said he’s excited to join BSCO, and that his recent decision to move full-time to Big Sky was driven by the opportunity to expand BSCO’s recreational offerings. He’ll be playing in the league, too.

“Especially since Big Sky is a place that’s really growing,” he said. “I know the softball league is pretty intense and people are into it, and hockey program has a lot of people involved.”

The Hillbilly Huckers are set to defend their 2022 championship. PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTINA DEVRIES

Reid noted that BSCO is hosting special events that can be seen on the softball schedule and hopes to see a strong community turnout. Events include a Home Run Derby on Aug. 12 and a women’s game, date to be determined.

On June 3 after the Harbor’s Hero 5k Color Run, BSCO will host a pickup softball game at 10:30 a.m.

For those not into running or softball, Feher added that June 3 is National Trails Day. Trail work volunteers can meet at Community Park at 8:30 a.m. for four hours of callus-building work, followed by a barbecue at the park.

Inaugural Big Sky Baseball community event

In similar news, the Big Sky Royals youth baseball program will host a community event on Friday, June 2 at the Community Park, including a Lone Peak High School intra-squad exhibition game to showcase the new Big Horns baseball program.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and includes a raffle for the following prizes: a Big Sky Resort bike haul pass, four two-day tickets to the Wildlands Festival, a bowling party at the Montage, six movie passes to The Waypoint and a bike rental from Black Tie Adventures. Raffle tickets can purchased at the Big Sky Royals Baseball event page.

Big Horns baseball coach John McGuire told EBS the event is intended to bring players of all ages together in an inaugural Big Sky Baseball community event.

The high school exhibition will begin at 5 p.m. on the softball field, and will be the Big Horns’ first home baseball game, following the conclusion of their first season in which their closest game took place in Belgrade.