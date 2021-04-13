Some Yellowstone roads to open this week

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/13/21

Those looking forward to hiking, wildlife watching and visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer need not wait much longer. Select roads and visitor services will be opening to the public starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 16, weather permitting. The following roads will be open to vehicle traffic:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris)

Norris to Canyon Village

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year round)

Face masks are required in all visitor facilities and on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including crowded hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas. Some visitor areas will have limited services early in the season. Visitors call NPS at (307) 344-2117 for the most up-to-date road conditions.