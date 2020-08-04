Spanish Peaks Community Foundation approves nearly $300,000 for support of Big Sky community

SPANISH PEAKS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation (SPCF) announced at the organization’s fourth Annual Fourth of July Golf Event that their $250,000 fundraising goal had been reached. This historic fundraising goal is part of a combined effort with the other area community foundations to support the Big Sky Relief Fund.

According to Foundation President, John Haas, “This is the largest goal we’ve ever set for ourselves, and we are really proud of our membership for stepping up for Big Sky.” In addition to the $250,000, SPCF was also able to award additional grants of nearly $30,000 for nonprofit organizations in immediate need and another $14,000 in conditional grants organizations that did not qualify for the Big Sky Relief funding.

Walker Jones, the Board’s vice chair said, “Making funding decisions during this difficult time has proved to be a daunting task, but critical for the health of the community.”

In March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas and other community and foundation leaders quickly gathered and formed the Big Sky Relief Fund. The goal of the fund was to ensure that Big Sky as a whole remains resilient through this global crisis. The committee set a hefty goal of raising $2 million for the Big Sky community.

The committee invited SPCF to raise $250,000, a goal that had never before been established for the foundation. The fundraising efforts of the foundation moved them closer to the goal, but the fourth Annual Fourth of July golf event for Spanish Peaks members was what clinched the win. With more than 100 participants at the annual event, SPCF was able to surpass the $250,000 goal. Kali Quick, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club’s golf pro, stated, “It’s incredible to see club staff and the foundation be able come together at this level for the community.”

For more information about how you can get involved with the Big Sky Relief Fund please go to bigskyrelief.org.