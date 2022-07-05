Spanish Peaks Community Foundation awards spring grants

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Nineteen Big Sky nonprofit organizations received grants from the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation’s spring grant cycle, amounting to a total of $263,700. The foundation said this grant cycle was their largest allocation to date.

Each grant recipient is evaluated based on core principles of community services, educational support, affordable access to outdoor resources and recreation and cultural opportunities that enrich the Big Sky community, according to a SPCF press release.

Grant recipients are: