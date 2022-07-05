News
Spanish Peaks Community Foundation awards spring grants
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY — Nineteen Big Sky nonprofit organizations received grants from the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation’s spring grant cycle, amounting to a total of $263,700. The foundation said this grant cycle was their largest allocation to date.
Each grant recipient is evaluated based on core principles of community services, educational support, affordable access to outdoor resources and recreation and cultural opportunities that enrich the Big Sky community, according to a SPCF press release.
Grant recipients are:
- Arts Council of Big Sky
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country
- Big Sky Community Food Bank
- Big Sky Community Housing Trust
- Big Sky Community Organization
- Big Sky Futbol Club
- Big Sky School District #72 Parent Teacher Organization
- Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association
- Big Sky Ski Education Foundation
- Eagle Mount Bozeman
- Friends of the Big Sky Community Library
- Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance
- Gallatin River Task Force
- Montana Outdoor Science School
- Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
- Morningstar Learning Center
- Big Sky Chapter of the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association
- Warren Miller Performing Arts Center
- Wellness in Action
