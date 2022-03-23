State of Montana to receive nearly $43M in electric vehicle infrastructure funding

DEQ and MDT to host webinar on April 4

MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

HELENA — National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding is coming to Montana. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law late last year, includes $7.5 billion to support a national electric vehicle charging network. Of that total, $5 billion will go to states under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Montana will receive nearly $43 million through the formula program to fund direct-current fast charging infrastructure along interstate and U.S. highway corridors over the next five years.

The funding will be administered by the Montana Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Energy Office at the Department of Environmental Quality. This partnership will work together to leverage MDT’s expertise in transportation funding and planning with DEQ’s experience in planning and deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure.

“The Montana Energy Office at DEQ has developed expertise in electric vehicle charging infrastructure through the 2017 settlement with Volkswagen,” said DEQ Director Chris Dorrington. “Efficient distribution of these new federal funds will support on-going private investment in this growing area of need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Montana.”

The federal funding can cover up to 80 percent of the costs associated with the electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the remainder will come from private investment—meaning state funds will not need to be used to match. DEQ’s Fast Charge Your Ride Program awarded funding in 2021 using the same cost share model to partner with private entities.

“This is a great opportunity for Montana to combine federal funding with private investment to create 21st century transportation infrastructure,” said MDT Director Mack Long. “Government works best when it works together with the private sector. This program will be a great opportunity to display effective public-private partnerships that serve the traveling public in Montana.”

The funding will initially be limited to highway corridors that have been designated as Alternative Fuel Corridors by the Federal Highway Administration. In Montana that includes Interstate 15, Interstate 90 and Interstate 94, along with U.S. Highway 2 and Highway 93.

Montana must develop and submit an “Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan” by Aug. 1. DEQ will lead the development of the plan in coordination with MDT. A virtual information session is planned for April 4 from 1–2 p.m. Anyone interested in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, sharing information or commenting on the development of the plan is encouraged to attend the webinar.

Visit deq.mt.gov/energy/Programs/fuels for more information.