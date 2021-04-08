Stay Montana acquires Beehive Property Management

STAY MONTANA

BIG SKY – Stay Montana is delighted to acquire Beehive Property Management and will keep the majority of the onsite operations and team intact. Beehive Property Management has been focused on Big Sky, Montana lodging with a well-established brand, returning guests, a variety of unique properties and loyal homeowners.

“To ensure our owners and guests will be continuously cared for as if Beehive were still the property manager, we have chosen to sell to another local family-owned Montana company, Stay Montana,” said Anne Gagne, former Beehive Property Management President and Owner. “We wanted to make sure we selected a company who truly understood the unique identity of our special Big Sky properties—we knew we had found that when we met with Jennifer and Chris Torsleff, the owners of Stay Montana. Additionally, we are excited by the additional resources the Stay Montana team has to offer and confident our loyal guests and owners will be more than satisfied.”

Stay Montana is excited to help take all our properties to the next level with the expanded personnel, marketing resources, exceptional customer service and amenities that Stay Montana brings to the table. The Beehive property inventory compliments Stay Montana’s inventory nicely and will make Stay Montana the leading vacation rental company in Montana.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen several Big Sky vacation rental companies being purchased by large out of state companies with no ties to Montana, so we were excited when we had the opportunity to keep the company and jobs in Montana,” Torsleff said.

Chris, Jennifer and their two children Ella and Connor moved to Big Sky in March of 2016 from Breckenridge, Colorado. Both Chris and Jennifer have worked in the hospitality industry for 30 plus years for companies like Vail Resorts, Ritz Carlton, Marriott, and Hilton. Married at the Moonlight Lodge in 2002, Jen and Chris always had a dream to own a business in Big Sky and contribute to the community. Stay Montana is headquartered in Big Sky with additional offices in Bozeman and Flathead Valley.

“Stay Montana’s business model is unique due to our commitment to invest in local physical offices, reservations staff and boots-on-the-ground operations in our destinations,” Jennifer Torsleff said. “We pride ourselves on providing high level service and building trusting relationships with homeowners and vacation rental guests. We take care of owners’ homes as if they were our own.”

Stay Montana’s properties are available at staymontana.com. Headquarters can be reached at 888.871.7856.