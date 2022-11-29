Stranded snowmobilers rescued south of West Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

Search and rescue crews locate two stranded snowmobilers. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two snowmobilers that abandoned their snowmobile near Corrette Ridge on the evening of Nov. 28 were found nearly 7 miles southwest of West Yellowstone by local search and rescue teams, according to a Nov. 29 press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair of snowmobilers reportedly deserted their snowmobile after getting it stuck in the snow and attempted to walk back to West Yellowstone. The group had minimal survival gear, including a single flashlight, according to the press release.

The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the snowmobilers around 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 and volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Fire Department were dispatched to locate them. Rescuers found the stranded riders in good health and the pair was transported back to West Yellowstone.

In the press release, Sheriff Dan Springer emphasized the importance of carrying basic survival gear while on outdoor adventures in the variable winter conditions in case of emergencies including a flashlight, fire starter, reliable means of communication, food and water.