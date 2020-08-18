Successful Teton Glacier rescue

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/18/20

On Aug. 7, 34-year-old Tyler Willis from Evanston, Wyoming, fell approximately 30 feet into a narrow ice crevasse while descending the Koven Route and crossing the Teton Glacier. Willis and his climbing partner had successfully summited Mount Owen earlier that day and were descending at the time of the fall. Luckily, two other climbers in the area saw Willis fall and called for help, then set anchors to extricate Willis from the crevasse while they waited for searchers to locate them. Park rangers found the party around 4 a.m. and treated Willis for hypothermia until they were able to transport him to the Teton Interagency Helicopter later that morning.

Teton Glacier is the largest of 11 glaciers in Grand Teton National Park. It’s located below the north face of the Grand Teton and is approximately 50 acres in size. The National Park Service is reminding those recreating near glaciers to always do so with caution.