Sunrise service to celebrate Easter on Andesite

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort will host a special sunrise Easter service on top of Andesite Mountain on April 17, Easter Sunday.

The Ramcharger 8 chairlift will start spinning at 6:30 a.m. and the 45-minute Easter service will begin at 7 a.m. The resort encourages attendees to wear ski or snowboard equipment and exit only down the frontside of Andesite Mountain. Foot traffic is also allowed for those who wish to be downloaded off the chairlift.

The Easter Sunday service is made possible by Mountain Manager Tom Marshall, Lift Operations Manager Dan Whitaker and the assistance from audio and technology savvy Big Sky Ski Patrol members.

Enjoy the breathtaking sunrise views and first tracks of the day with this early morning sunrise service at Big Sky Resort on Easter Sunday.

Registration for the event will begin at 6:15 a.m. at the base of Ramcharger 8. Visit bigskyresort/events for more information.