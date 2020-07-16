Support for summer meals in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/16/20

Feeding America estimates that nearly 170,000 Montanans are at risk of experiencing chronic hunger this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, this affects children who rely solely on school meals for nutrition. Summer food service programs such as Montana No Kid Hungry serve healthy food to kids who rely on school meals through the summer months and offer fun educational activities to keep kids’ brains fed throughout summer as well. Gov. Steve Bullock and First Lady Lisa Bullock announced this week that $83,750 has been awarded to 16 organizations across Montana in anticipation of an increased need. Some of these organizations include Belgrade School District, Billings Family YMCA, Missoula Food Bank and the MSU Extension at Fort Belknap

“Ensuring access to healthy food for all Montanans has long been a priority and it’s particularly important as families across our state cope with the impacts of COVID-19,” Gov. Bullock said. “This funding will allow the Summer Meals program to keep helping kids in Montana get nutritious meals even when school is out.”