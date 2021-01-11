Swastika found on Missoula hillside

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/11/21

A large white peace sign has graced the presence Waterworks Hill for years, maintained by volunteers of the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center. On Jan. 8, city workers alerted the center that the peace sign had been vandalized with a swastika made from painted rocks. Although volunteers dismantled the swastika and fixed the peace sign, it remains unclear who defaced the area, which is considered private property, owned by the center.