Sweet Pea and Gallatin City-County Health Department seek artists

Gallatin City-County Health Department and Sweet Pea Festival are asking local artists to submit facemask designs for a chance to win $1,000. The two organizations, in conjunction with NorthWestern Energy and Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, are sponsoring the contest.

Mask designs can be painted, embroidered or created via computer. The illustration must fit within a 12-inch square and be digitally submitted for consideration. The winning design will be placed on facemasks and sold at participating area retailers.

The initial order of masks will be manufactured by Billings’ clothing manufacturer Bearpaw Outfitters Manufacturing via a grant from the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund. Money from the sales of the face coverings will be donated back to the Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund created by local nonprofits Greater Gallatin United Way and One Valley Community Foundation to help people and organizations in the southwestern part of the state. To date, the fund has raised more than $500,000.

The deadline to submit a design is by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2020. Entry forms and contest rules can be found on the Sweet Pea Festival website at SweetPeaFestival.org. Email entries to ed@sweetpeafestival.org.

For more information about the contest, contact Brittany Trushel at the Gallatin City-County Health Department at (406) 582-3120, or via email Brittany.trushel@gallatin.mt.gov.