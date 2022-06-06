Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

Department of Transportation funding will be used for expansions, repairs

OFFICE OF SEN. JON TESTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.

“Montana is booming, and it’s critical that the Treasure State has up-to-date infrastructure to support our growing economy,” Tester said. “This funding will allow our airports to expand operations and support the increasing demand for reliable, affordable flights in and out of Montana. Improved facilities will pave the way for more flights to the region, allowing Montana to stay connected and support good paying jobs here for years to come.”

The funding awarded by the DOT will be used for a wide variety of facility expansions and repairs. Recipients and intended uses include:

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman: $5,982,261

Rehabilitation of 43,500 square yards of the existing terminal apron pavement to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

Expansion of the existing terminal apron an additional 25,000 square yards to meet FAA design standards.

Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone: $2,678,557

Construction of the foundation of a 36,000 square foot terminal building to meet FAA, Transportation Security Administration and Americans with Disabilities Act design standards.

Replacement of the airport’s beacon that has reached the end of its useful life and no longer meets FAA design standards.

Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus: $62,874

Design and construction of a new 9,000 square foot hangar building.

Tester recently secured an additional $28,610,817 in FAA Fiscal Year 2022 funding for 69 Montana airports as part of his bipartisan infrastructure package for repairs and upgrades. The funding is a part of approximately $144 million secured by Tester that will be awarded over five years to Montana airports through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements.