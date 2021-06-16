Tester, Bozeman mayor discuss housing crisis

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/16/21

On June 15, Sen. Jon Tester introduced Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andus at a recent U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing. Andrus discusses the housing crisis and infrastructure needs facing Bozeman and Montana as a whole. Tester called for a significant federal investment to help Montanans to be able to afford a home. With Bozeman being one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the median home price has grown 50 percent in a single year, according to data reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Andrus was asked to stand as a witness to the area’s explosive growth and explain how it has forced middle class and lower income families out of the market.

“The affordable housing crisis is not just a coastal, urban problem, but it affects cities and towns throughout the country,” Andrus said at the hearing. “Bozeman is the latest example of a community experiencing the growing pains of a tight housing stock and high desirability. At the local level, we are taking an all-of-the-above, no idea is a bad idea approach to solving the crisis because, unfortunately, there are no silver bullets to addressing this problem. However, we need our partners at the State and Federal level to step up as well and help us provide quality, affordable housing for Montanans at all income levels, not just the wealthy.”