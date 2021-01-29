Tester new Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/29/21

Sen. Jon Tester took over as Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee in Congress this week after serving as a member since 2007. Since then, Tester has worked with various Veterans Service Organizations to push for quality benefits and health care for those who have served the country. “Serving as Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee is an honor of a lifetime, and I’m grateful for the chance to lead the committee on behalf of Montana’s veterans and all who’ve served our nation proudly,” said Tester in a press release. “I’m looking forward to continuing the bipartisan partnership Senator Moran and I have built, and am ready to roll up my sleeves along with our committee members and veterans advocates to hold the VA accountable, cut red tape, and provide quality care and benefits to those who’ve sacrificed on behalf of our freedoms. Taking care of our veterans is a continuing cost of war, and I’m prepared to get to work in this new role to ensure Congress follows through on this sacred duty.”