Teton Gravity Research: Harvest Hooded Jacket

$149.95

The Harvest Fleece is a fan favorite, inspired by Teton Gravity Research’s 1997 film, Harvest, this hooded fleece is designed with warmth in mind. Minimal on bulk and great for traveling, it features Polartec® Thermal Pro® Advanced Fleece, meaning its ability to keep you warm packs a punch no matter where you’re going. Made in an array of colors, and includes fuzzy warm pockets, all with zipper closures to keep your valuables safe. Designed in the Tetons and made in Nepal.

Features:

Made with Polartec® Thermal Pro® fleece

Partially recycled materials

Pill-resistant

Moisture-wicking

After shopping at your local downtown Bozeman TGR, be sure to check out their latest movie, Stoke the Fire, streaming online now. TGR’s 26th film, it follows the evolution of skiing and the joy that comes from the process, emulated by skiers all over the world.