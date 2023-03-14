The EBS March Madness Bracket Challenge

EBS STAFF

March is a busy month. Between Daylight Savings, St. Patrick’s Day, the first day of spring and the college basketball postseason, one might even say that March is mad. This year, Explore Big Sky is celebrating March Madness by hosting a NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket challenge.

The Montana State University Bobcats secured a spot in the tournament for the second year in a row and will face off against Kansas State University on Friday, March 17. No matter who you’re rooting for, the EBS staff is excited to see your picks for this year’s tournament.

The challenge is designed as a way for our readers and community members to engage in friendly competition, and the person with the most accurate bracket will win a box of Hey Bear merchandise, including a beanie, Scat Belt and a bandana. Not to mention local bragging rights.

To enter the competition:

Join the Explore Big Sky group through ESPN’s Men’s Tournament Challenge (you will need to register an account with ESPN if you don’t have an existing account) Name your bracket and fill it in with your picks Fill out this form so that EBS is able to contact you if you win Subscribe to the Town Crier newsletter

Each user may only submit one bracket.

Games start on Thursday, March 16. Once the tournament begins, no more brackets may be submitted to the challenge and you may no longer make edits to your bracket.