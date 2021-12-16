The Emerson announces exhibits through the holidays

EMERSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE

The Emerson is pleased to announce the opening of our newest shows featuring emerging artists in our community!

Student Perspective: Reflections on A Global Pandemic in the Jessie Wilber Gallery showcases the artistic expressions of K-12 students in response to the impact COVID-19 has had on them, their families, and their community. These powerful works of art share the isolation, fears, and triumphs they have felt through the pandemic as it now enters a third school year. Art materials and display space are provided for visitors to share their own thoughts and experiences through the pandemic. This student show is on display through Feb. 4, 2022.

Hills and Hollers showing in the Emerson Lobby is the first solo exhibition for local graphic artist Carly Thaw. She uses a blend of watercolors, gauche, and pen to capture the ways we interact with the wilderness. An avid long-distance runner and skier, Thaw uses her own experiences in the mountains of her home state West Virginia and her new home Montana to inform her work. Hills and Hollers is on display through Feb. 4, 2022.

Liminal Strangeness by Jade Lowder in the Weaver Room has been extended through Jan. 7, 2022. Through a unique, investigative perspective and lively brush strokes Lowder explores identity, belief, the metaphysical interaction of the places and layers, or “in-between” of spaces we move through in our daily routines.

All exhibits are free and open the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Masks and social distancing are required in galleries for the safety and comfort of the Emerson community.

Visit theemerson.org or call (406)587-9797 for more information.