The Independent to celebrate Kentucky Derby

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Choose your horse, place your bets and get dressed up with your favorite hat accessory—derby weekend is approaching.

The Independent will host a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. The local theater will elevate the classic derby experience with yacht rock beats from DJs Take a Chance and Jenn & Juice and specialty cocktails including mint juleps.

Several contests will precede the race, which kicks off at 4:57 p.m. Contests will include Best Hat, Best Dressed and Best Dressed Couple.

RSVP here by May 7 to get on the guest list for complimentary entry, or pay $20 at the door for entry on the day of the race.