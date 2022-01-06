The Lil Smokies to perform with Esther Rose at the ELM Feb. 19

THE ELM

Montana’s beloved bluegrass extraordinaries, The Lil Smokies, have announced a performance at The ELM in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, with New Orleans-based country musician Esther Rose. This will be their first performance at Bozeman’s newest venue.

Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on Tornillo, named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. Produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), Tornillo is the band’s third studio album. Formed in Missoula, Montana, The Lil Smokies have built a national following through constant touring, performing at Red Rocks, LOCKN’, High Sierra, Telluride, Bourbon & Beyond and more.

Tickets will be available for general admission floor standing room only for $25 in advance and $28 day of show and for reserved balcony seating for $30. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Visit https://bit.ly/31vBjFq to purchase tickets and for more information.