Tonight’s supermoon begins a once-in-a-blue-moon month

Jen Clancey DIGITAL PRODUCER

The full moon tonight is one of two this August, a rare event that won’t happen for another nine years. Both will be “supermoons,” a phenomenon that happens when the moon is closer than usual to Earth, making it appear brighter and bigger in the night sky.

Rosemary Webb, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, informed Explore Big Sky about whether clouds will block the sight.

“For southwest Montana, there’s going to be haze and smoke in the sky,” Webb said. She explained that smokier conditions can make the moon appear more orange or red.

Webb also reported that cloud coverage tonight in southwest Montana will be 60% to 90%, meaning it may be an unclear evening.

According to reporting by Marcia Dunn at the Associated Press, the moon will rise in the southeast, and readers are encouraged to look for the moonrise during sunset.

This full moon, the first of two in August is called the Sturgeon Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it was named by Native American tribes for the abundance of giant sturgeon in the Great Lakes during this time of summer.

The second supermoon will occur on August 30.