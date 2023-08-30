Tram cabins arrive in Big Sky after 37-day journey

EBS STAFF

A pair of Lone Peak tram cabins arrived in Big Sky on Aug. 28, according to a press release from Big Sky Resort. Each cabin weighs 6,615 pounds and arrived by boat in Port Hueneme, California from Olten, Switzerland.

The progress comes after Big Sky Resort announced on Aug. 14 that the resort will be opening earlier and hold the longest ski season to date for 2023-2024.

After being installed on the haul ropes, the cabins will travel 300 feet off the ground to the top of Lone Mountain and will seat 12 with a total capacity of 75 passengers.

“The cabins were greeted in traditional Big Sky fashion with a local bull moose temporarily stopping traffic as they made their way to their final destination,” the release stated.