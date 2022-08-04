Tran family brings Scoops to Town Center

By Leonora Willett EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY — Janet Tran has launched her newest food venture, bringing ice cream and sweet treats to the Big Sky Town Center. Scoops, located at the kiosk in Town Center Plaza, is open this summer every Wednesday through Saturday 4-8 p.m. until Sept. 17.

Janet Tran (left) stands with two of her siblings, Christie (middle) and Brandon (right) in front of Scoops on opening day. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT

After recognizing a need in the community for a scoop of ice cream on warm summer days, Janet enlisted help from two of her four siblings, Christie Tran and Brandon Tran to launch Scoops. Janet was quick to jump into action; only ten days after signing a lease on the kiosk, she opened the window to greet customers with a smile.

“We love serving customers and bringing them joy,” Janet said. “Having the support of friends and family plus the community was a big part of [starting] it.”

The Tran family is serving up Wilcoxson’s ice cream made in Livingston, Montana. In addition to ice cream, the family offers fresh-baked cookies and an assortment of toppings.

After living in Big Sky for more than 12 years, working as a chef at the Yellowstone Club and running her catering business, Janet is using this a teaching opportunity for her younger brother Brandon, who is also a chef. “We can cook you an eight-course meal but running a business is a little different,” Janet said. She hopes that working at Scoops will teach her brother the ins and outs of running a business, while scooping ice cream.

Janet hopes to serve warm chili and other soups this winter and to return next summer to bring sweet treats and smiles to the community. “I don’t want to deprive people of ice cream,” she said.