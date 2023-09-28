Transportation report offers solutions to wildlife collisions on 191 

New study identifies 11 locations between Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone that may benefit from infrastructure including overpasses, underpasses, culverts and fencing.

By Jack Reaney ASSOCIATE EDITOR

As the human presence between West Yellowstone and Four Corners (west of Bozeman) expands, so has the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions, according to a new report.

On Sept. 28, the nonprofit Center for Large Landscape Conservation published a long-awaited study with recommendations to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions—and improve wildlife habitat connectivity—on U.S. Highway 191, and Montana Highway 64 (Lone Mountain Trail) in Big Sky.

The report outlines 11 “priority sites” for projects to improve driver and wildlife safety, such as overpasses and underpasses, culverts, animal detection systems, traffic-calming measures and fencing. CLLC partnered with Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute to conduct the two-year study, also summarized in a two-page flyer.

The 164-page US-191/MT-64 Wildlife & Transportation Assessment explored “options to improve traveler safety and maintain wildlife movement in a gateway to Yellowstone,” as summarized on its website.

Locations for potential road improvements are described in the report, and ranked by priority:

Gallatin Gateway to Spanish Creek (page 87*)

Tie: Porcupine Creek (page 79) and “North of Big Sky entrance” (page 84)

Specimen Creek to Bacon Rind Creek (page 70)

West Fork Gallatin (page 96)

Tie: Taylor Fork (page 75) and Teepee Creek (page 66)

Four Corners to Gallatin Gateway (page 93)

“Upper Big Sky connectivity area” (page 99)

*Page numbers represent the PDF file. Subtract 16 for page numbers printed on the report.

Between 2011 and 2020, the Montana Department of Transportation and Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team documented 1,322 animal carcasses between West Yellowstone, Big Sky and Four Corners. The report estimated more than $27 million in associated personal injury and property damages, and more than $60 million “if the passive use value of wildlife—which includes the ability of species to remain on the landscape—is included,” according to a Sept. 28 press release from CLLC.

Along the 37 miles between Beaver Creek in Big Sky and Four Corners, MDT data shows that wild animals are involved in 24% of all reported crashes.

“That’s nearly five times the national average,” CLLC Road Ecologist Elizabeth Fairbank stated in the release.

Fairbank described this section of U.S. Highway 191 as a “significant safety risk” to humans and wildlife and noted that the busy road fragments habitat.

“As the road’s traffic volume continues to increase, animals are less likely to be able to cross the road safely, increasing collision risk and reducing the ability of wildlife to move freely to access the resources they need to thrive and survive,” Fairbank stated in the release.

The research team studied a variety of factors between vehicle-wildlife collisions, and animal habitat and migration needs. The end goal was to identify sites for roadway improvements benefiting drivers and animals. The study also examined the potential of a “barrier effect,” which could prevent fish from passing through 53 culverts beneath both highways.

“Upsizing culverts to improve fish passage can provide co-benefits for other wildlife as well as make infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events and high stream flows,” the release stated.

Next step: community engagement

Beginning in late October, researchers will host three “Community Information Sessions” to discuss the report in Big Sky, Gallatin Gateway and West Yellowstone. The sessions are not yet scheduled.

“Together with elected officials and public agencies, area communities will determine how to act on the assessment’s findings. If they choose to pursue wildlife accommodation measures, they could apply for federal funding through various programs, including the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, a competitive grant program continuing through fiscal year 2026,” the release stated.

As infrastructure design and implementation can take five or more years, the report outlines shorter-term options—implemented in two to five years—and longer-term solutions at each site.

“This is an important first step in a long process. It is going to be a multi-year effort involving many different partners,” Fairbank stated. “There is no quick fix but, in the end, a variety of measures put in place over time will make these roads safer for travelers and wildlife, while improving habitat connectivity.”

Understanding the problem

Last fall, EBS contributor Ryan Strother spoke with local landowners and activists, and state and regional wildlife officials about the rise in collisions between elk and vehicles.

Part one of that series describes the increasing problem on U.S. Highway 191 in Gallatin Gateway.

Part two explores how vehicle-elk collisions are intertwined with development, hunting and other challenges around highway solutions.

Part three outlines what’s blocking solutions for animals needing to cross the highway, and for drivers needing to avoid dangerous and costly collisions.