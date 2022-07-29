Treasure, Bighorn, Musselshell Counties enter Stage 1 fire restrictions

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Treasure, Bighorn and Musselshell counties all entered Stage 1 fire restrictions this week. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the counties’ lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within that county, so campfire and smoking restrictions also will be in place at FWP sites within those counties. The exception will be Tongue River Reservoir State Park in Bighorn County, where campfires will still be allowed in designated fire rings.

The following FWP sites in Treasure County will be impacted by fire restrictions: Amelia Island Fishing Access Site and Wildlife Management Area, Myers Bridge FAS, and Isaac Homestead Wildlife Management Area. In Bighorn County, Rosebud Battlefield State Park will be under restrictions. Musselshell County has no impacted FWP sites.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to dry conditions and fire dangers.