Trump administration sues Montana over voting rules

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/3/20

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party is suing Montana after Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the choice to hold the upcoming election entirely by mail due to the health and safety concerns of the pandemic. Montana is the second state under fire from the GOP—Nevada was sued last month over a new law that would automatically send voters mail-in ballots for November. The administration claims these laws, which support mail-in voting, will undermine the election’s integrity.

“This template lawsuit appears to be part of a pattern of lawsuits across the country by Republican Party operatives to limit access to voting during the pandemic,” Gov. Bullock said in a statement published by NBC News. “Voting by mail in Montana is safe, secure, and was requested by a bipartisan coalition of Montana election officials seeking to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep Montanans safe and healthy.”