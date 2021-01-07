Trump supporters gather at capitol for ‘stop the steal’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/7/20

A “stop the steal” protest brought around 100 people to Montana’s capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 6. One man was spotted with a pitchfork, another strumming a guitar on an amplifier, reported the Helena Independent Record, and others sold American flags with a blue line in support of law enforcement officers. The protesters gathered from Missoula, Kalispell and other parts of the state—one woman noted she came because she wasn’t able to travel to Washington D.C. where a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol was underway.