Two grizzlies euthanized in a week over livestock depredations

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/20/20

Last week, on April 13 and April 16, two male grizzly bears were euthanized following attacks on livestock. The first bear launched its attacks on a ranch east of Ovando in the Blackfoot Valley, reports the Missoulian. The young male had killed three calves in the span of three days and continued to pursue livestock herds before its capture. A grizzly that becomes habituated to the ease of stalking and killing livestock is often euthanized, as it’s a behavior that is difficult to break, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist Jamie Jonkel. To prevent further incidents, the victimized rancher “is working with the local Blackfoot Challenge watershed group to set up an electric fence to help prevent future livestock depredations.” The other young male, weighing 586 pounds, had continually killed livestock along the Rocky Mountain Front southwest of Augusta, and was reported have been regularly approaching ranch homes in dangerous proximity. Mike Madel, Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialist said the removal was allowed under Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee Guidelines developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP and Wildlife Services. The animal’s hide and skull were kept for educational purposes.