Under the Big Sky planned for summer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/12/21

With a little over 100 days until the event, Under the Big Sky announced last week that it will move forward with the summer 2021 music festival in Whitefish, Montana. The event will take place July 17 and 18 and will feature Elle King, Mandolin Orange and Billy Strings. Tickets and camping reservations are currently available and they are offering a full discount should the show be canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Thank you to the artists, managers, agents, production staff, the city, and most of all, the fans for your continued support during this unprecedented year,” said the social media post. “We cannot tell you how excited we are to dance and sing together Under the Big Sky in Montana.”