Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week
Monday, Jan. 9
- Open House at Wellness In Action, 4:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.
- All Levels Pottery at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Self Care at BASE, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at Big Sky Resort Area District, 9 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Mathias at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Live Music: Telemark Tom at Scissorbills Saloon, 3:30 p.m.
- Afterschool ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: “The Tinderbox” at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carrol at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Lindsay Jordan Band at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
- BSCO Social Cross-Country Ski at South Fork Loop, 10 a.m.
- Live Music: Robby Hutto at Scissorbills Saloon, 3:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Honey and Rye at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at Willson Auditorium, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Trio Grandio at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: StiLlGone at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Big Sky Winter Market at The Wilson Hotel, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Screening: NFL Wild Card Game at The Independent, 6:45 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at Willson Auditorium, 7 p.m.
- Shaamaahs Throat Singing and Mantra Sounds Experience at Santosha Wellness Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Jacob Rountree Duo at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Take A Chance at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Pop-Up Boutique at Wellness In Action, 10 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: NFL Wild Card Game at The Independent, 6:45 p.m.
- Live Music: Zander Chovanes at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Boot Juice at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
